May 29, 1946 – September 28, 2021 (age 75)

Evelyn Begaye Weaver, age 75, passed away on September 28, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello Idaho. She returned to her Heavenly home surrounded by her family.

Evelyn was born on May 29th, 1946 in Fort Wingate New Mexico to Navajo Jim and Rose Dawes Begaye. She grew up in Coyote Canyon, New Mexico living in the Navajo way. Evelyn attended Bear River High School in Tremonton Utah through the L.D.S Indian Placement Program. Her loving foster parents were Glen Mitchell and Helen Severson of Fielding Utah. Evelyn attended Ricks College in Rexburg Idaho, where she studied Education and participated in Drill Team. She met her loving husband Dayle at Ricks College. They were married and sealed in the Logan Temple on December 28th, 1965. Evelyn loved being in the outdoors with her family. She was an accomplished Seamstress, Painter and loved to teach.

Evelyn is survived by 3 daughters and 2 sons, Tami Weaver of Copperas Cove, Texas; Tina Beach of Buffalo, Wyoming; Shaun (Tammy) Weaver of Preston, Idaho; Jylene (Landen) Brower of Pocatello, Idaho; Dallyn Weaver of Pocatello, Idaho.

Evelyn’s legacy lives on with her 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Zachary (Kalicia) Hazleton of Pocatello, Idaho; Jessica (Bryan) Karns of Pocatello, Idaho; Steven Jazdyk of Lampasas, Texas; Samuel Beach of Buffalo Wyoming, currently stationed in South Korea; Savannah and Abigail Miller of Preston, Idaho; Loc’Kotah and Tantalia Brower of Pocatello, Idaho. Jasmine Karns, Kylie Jazdyk, Colt Karns, Maverik Fonseca e Silva and Kenneth Hazleton.

She is also survived by two brothers, Leslie Arviso of Gallup, New Mexico; Jim Murphy Begaye of Paige, Arizona; and two sisters, Leona Arviso of Logan, Utah; Jane Curley of Gallup, New Mexico.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Dayle and his parents, her son Lewis, her parents and two sisters, Sarah Tingey and Bertha Gruber.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at noon in the Georgetown Idaho First Ward Chapel, 124 Stringtown Lane, Georgetown, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at noon (MST) by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/p-E_7zs2bjo

A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Georgetown Idaho Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com