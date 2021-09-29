Krista Leanne Kenney Hendershot

Krista “Krissy” Leanne Kenney Hendershot, 50, of Deweyville, Utah, left this world on September 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah from complications after contracting Covid. She was surrounded by her self-made family.

Krissy lived a full life and had an amazing spirit. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially swimming and laying out in the sun working on her tan. She loved spending time with her friends and family and would do anything for those she loved.

She was born on October 1, 1970, in Washington state.

She is survived by her four children, Amy, Angel, Derek, and Jesse.

She is preceded in death by her baby girl Brittany.

She was loved by many and will be missed beyond measure.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 7, 2021 from 10:30 -11:45am at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, UT) with a Memorial Service to follow at Noon. Please dress casual.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.