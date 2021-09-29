If you looked in the dictionary for the definition of the word grandma, you would find a picture of Grandma Huck. She loved everyone unconditionally and, once you received one of her hugs, you were officially family.

Grandma Huck (Marlene) Forsberg Christensen passed away suddenly on September 26, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, from complications due to a heart attack. She was in a place she loved (Island Park), doing what she loved, with people she loved.

Huck was born in Tremonton, Utah on May 9, 1936, to Joe and Cleo Forsberg and was raised on a farm in Riverside. She roamed the river bottoms hunting and fishing. She was dubbed “Huck” (short for Huckleberry Finn) by an uncle and she carried that nickname her entire life.

Huck was a true artist with numerous talents. She made wedding cakes, wedding dresses, quilts and formals, upholstered furniture, crocheted and knitted. She was a big fan of Bob Ross and did many styles of painting.

Although she was artistic in many mediums, she was known most for her artistry in the kitchen. She was famous for her cinnamon rolls, bread, pies and cookies and was the happiest with a full table and a full house of family and friends.

She loved fishing, camping, canning, cooking for a crowd, sending cards full of confetti and the color green. She loved decorating the house and baking for every holiday (especially Christmas) and celebrating with multiple parties.

Most of all she loved her family. She told everyone she had been in love with her sweetheart, Gayle, since she was fourteen years old. They were married June 25, 1954, and just celebrated 67 years together. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband, Gayle; children, Kimilee (Peter/deceased) Campbell, Corey (Lori) Christensen, Ryan (LeeAnne) Christensen, Mistee (Michael) Udy; twelve grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; sister, Connie (Dean) Anderson; brother, Jack (Melinda) Forsberg and brother-in-law, Darrell Pitkin as well as many friends and numerous adopted children and grandchildren.

She will be welcomed by sister, Erlyn; father, Joe; mother, Cleo (“Pete”); son-in-law, Pete; buddy, Lavere Udy, and many, many other friends and family members.

A viewing will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton, Utah (111 N 100 E).

Funeral services will be held Monday October 4, 2021, at the Fielding Stake Center in Fielding, Utah (4375 W 15600 N) at noon with a short viewing held prior from 10:00 to 11:30 am.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.

Since we have medically fragile and pregnant family members. We ask that all attendees wear a mask and socially distance at all services. We will have hand sanitizer and extra masks available.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.