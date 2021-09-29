New Census metrics highlight ethnicity, diversity

Despite fears of an undercount U.S. Hispanics, the U.S. Census Bureau says that new metrics have confirmed that they now represent 18.5 percent of all Americans.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Census officials can now confidently report that the nation’s Hispanic population grew by leaps and bounds in the past decade.

Since 2010, the U.S. population has grown by more than 20 million, up to 331 million in 2020 from 308 million a decade earlier.

A 23 percent increase in the U.S. Hispanic population accounted for fully half that growth, according to Census officials. The Hispanic segment of the national population jumped from 50.5 million in 2010 to 62.1 million during the 2020 census polling.

Despite fears of an undercount U.S. Hispanics, the Census now says they represent 18.5 percent of all Americans.

“The improvements that we made to the 2020 Census yield a more accurate portrait of how people self-identify on Hispanic origin and race,” according to Nicholas Jones, the director of race and ethnicity research at the Census. “(Those responses) reveal that the U.S. population is much more multi-racial and diverse than what we measured in the past.”

Here in Utah, Census demographers report that the growth of the state’s Hispanic population has exceeded the national average.

Since 2010, Utah’s population has grown from 2.8 million to 3.27 million last year, a jump of nearly a half million residents.

In the same period, the percentage of Hispanic residents grew from 13 percent in 2010 to 15 percent in 2020. In raw numbers, that’s an increase of about 126,500 Latino residents, or about 34 percent.

Census demographic data indicate that the percentage of all other minority groups within Utah’s population also increased at least incrementally in the past decade, with the exception of Native Americans which declined from 1 percent in 2010 to .9 percent in 2020.

Jones noted that new Census diversity metrics can even delve down to county level.

In Cache County, the latest Census figures indicate that our Hispanic population has grown by about 36 percent in the past decade.

As of 2010, Cache County’s population of about 113,500 residents included about 11,000 Hispanics. In the past decade, that latter number has grown to about 15,000, now representing more than 11 percent of the county’s total population of 133,000 residents.

While Census officials found normal growth in most of Cache County’s ethnic and racial groups, the exceptions were the White and Asian-American groups.

Current data indicates that White residents in Cache County declined from 85.5 percent of the population in 2010 to 82 percent last year, while Asian-Americans declined from 1.9 to 1.7 percent.

In other local racial or ethic groups, African-Americans grew from .5 to .8 percent, Native Americans held steady at .5 percent and Pacific-Islanders increased from .4 to .5 percent.

The biggest local change noted by Census analysts was that the percentage of Cache County residents willing to identify themselves as being bi-racial more than doubled from 1.3 percent in 2010 to 2.7 percent in 2020.