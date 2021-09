June 30, 1962 – September 22, 2021 (age 59)

Oscar E. Hernandez of Logan, UT passed away at home on September 22, 2021.

Funeral services will be held September 24th at 3pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary on 34 E. Center St., Logan, UT 84321.

A private family graveside will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10am at the Millville City Cemetery.