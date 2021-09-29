Randy Derlin Hadley, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021, at Gables Assisted Living. He was born on March 7, 1950, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Lorraine Margaret Skeen and Derlin Hadley. Randy was raised in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School.

He married Brenda Burke and had one son, they later divorced.

He proudly served our Country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Randy worked as Captain of the Guard at Thiokol, he later made a career change and drove trucks for England Trucking and retired from Paul Terry Trucking.

He often enjoyed fishing trips to Idaho and Oregon with his son and family.

The family would like to thank Mary and the staff of Utah Hematology Oncology, and the staff of Gables Assisted living for their care of Randy.

He is survived by his son Eric (Anita) Hadley of Brigham City; and his brother Steve Hadley of Ogden.

Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Brent and Duane.

Interment will be in the West Weber Cemetery.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.