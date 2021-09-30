Logan man arrested again for burglary after DNA matches him to second break-in

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Logan man previously convicted of burglarizing a home in Hyde Park has been arrested again on suspicion of breaking into another nearby residence seven months earlier. Benjamin Janofor was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday.

Janofor was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

According to an arrest report, North Park police officers were called to a Hyde Park home on Jan. 1. The alleged victim had called 911, reporting someone had been in their house and then fled.

Officers claim they found a broken rear window to the basement. It appeared the suspect had cut themselves on the broken glass. Blood was found on several walls, a mattress and on the floor.

The report stated, police took samples of the blood to do a DNA comparison. It was found to be from a male but didn’t match anyone in the system.

Officers got a break in the case when there was another burglary in the same neighborhood in July. Janofor, the suspect, was found in the area and later arrested and charged.

Police requested a warrant to compare Janofor’s DNA with the blood samples from the January burglary. The results later came back as a positive match.

Court records show, Janofor previously admitted to the July burglary, pleading guilty to criminal mischief and theft, both third-degree felonies. He was later sentenced to 12-days in jail and placed on probation.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Janofor to remain in jail without bail. He also assigned the suspect a public defender and ordered him to appear again in court Oct. 4.

Janofor did not speak during the brief arraignment. He has previously required a Marshallese interpreter.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

