Preliminary hearing set for man accused of allegedly raping woman

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 24-year-old man accused of raping a woman in June. Brayan Alberto Cruz-Corrillo has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in July.

Cruz took part in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged previously with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies; and a second count of forcible sodomy, a second-degree felony.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell asked the court for the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case, and a judge will determine whether or not to bind Cruz over for trial.

The hearing had been delayed while court staff translated interviews that the alleged victim and Cruz gave to law enforcement during the investigation.

Judge Brandon Maynard set the preliminary hearing for Oct. 18.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim claimed that Cruz raped her at her home in June. The woman described meeting the suspect on SnapChat and later agreeing to meet him in person.

The woman told North Park police, Cruz allegedly raped her in her bedroom after he came over to her home. She had told him “no” repeatedly and tried to fight him off.

The alleged victim said, Cruz told her several times after the assault not to tell anybody. She later contacted CAPSA and went to the Cache Valley Hospital for treatment.

On July 16, the woman called Cruz during a recorded conversation with officers. During the conversation the victim asked Cruz why he had raped her. He repeatedly stated “he was sorry and that he would take her out to make up for it,” according to the report.

A Cache County sheriff’s deputy questioned Cruz days later. During the interview, the suspect admitted to raping the woman.

Cruz is being held in jail without bail after a judge previously determined he posed a threat to the alleged victim and was a flight risk if he were released. He didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com