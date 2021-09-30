Richard Joe Gay was born on April 19, 1945, to Harry and Betty Gay in Leadville, Colorado.

Richard is loved by many for his kind and service-oriented life. He loved fishing and hunting especially with family and friends, as well as various other outdoor activities. Richard touched many hearts and will be missed by all.

Richard was preceded in death by his oldest brother James G. Gay, his parents Harry and Betty Gay, and his wife Virginia Gay to whom he was devoted.

Richard is survived by Billy (Vicky) Gay of Montpelier, Idaho, Terry (Gayle) Gay of Diamond Springs, California, and RaNae (Kenneth) Brinkerhoff of West Bountiful, Utah and many nieces and nephews.