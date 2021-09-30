‘Thriller’ performances in Logan approaching sell-out

Members of the Odyssey Dance Theatre will perform their crowd-pleasing dance review 'Thriller' at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan on Oct. 4 and 5.

LOGAN – Thriller is back at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan and so is its loyal audience.

Although the Halloween dance review by Odyssey Dance Theatre has been a perennial favorite with Cache Valley audiences for more than a decade, attendance at the show’s two-night stand here in 2020 suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But, despite the recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern Utah, low turn-out at Thriller is not going to be a problem this year.

Ticket sales for the performances of Thriller on Monday and Tuesday of next week are going “really well,” according to Angie LeVere, the CacheARTS client services manager.

“We are more than three-quarters full for both performances,” she explained.

The Odyssey Dance Theatre has been wowing Utah audiences with Thriller for more than twenty years and it’s easy to see why. Thriller is a great show. There are gorgeous costumes, dazzling special effects, a marvelous soundtrack mixing classical and contemporary music, lots of laughs and a few jump- out-of-your-seat scares.

Did I forget to mention great dancing?

The dance review is traditionally performed here in Cache Valley in early October, then shifts to multiple-night runs at the Egyptian Theatres in Park City and Ogden, before moving to venues in Salt Lake City closer to Halloween.

Thriller is the brainchild of Darryl Yeager, the veteran actor, director and choreographer who founded Odyssey Dance in 1994.

Featuring a corps of 30 young professionals, the show is made up of production numbers ranging in scale from duets to real mob scenes. The styles of dancing in “Thriller” run the gamut from classic ballet to hip-hop, but Yeager’s hoofers have mastered all of those techniques.

While the show has evolved somewhat over the years, the old favorite dance routines are still there. After all, Thriller wouldn’t be Thriller without “Curse of the Mummy,” “Dem Bones,” “Salem’s Mass,” “The Lost Boys” and – of course – “Thriller.”

CacheARTS marketing director Alex Nelson says that tickets for Thriller can still be purchased by calling 435-752-0026, at the theater box office (43 S. Main St.) and online at www.cachearts.org/sons-of-the-pioneers

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.