USU men’s basketball announces non-conference slate & 2021-22 televised games

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball will host Montana Western in an exhibition game on Wednesday, Oct. 27, before officially opening its 2021-22 season at home against UC Davis on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as the team announced its non-conference slate on Wednesday.

“We are excited about this year’s challenging non-conference schedule,” newly minted USU head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom said. “It provides our team with quality opponents on the road, at neutral venues and inside the Spectrum. These contests will prepare us for the tough and competitive conference season we expect in the Mountain West. We are also thrilled to be able to welcome our fans, and especially the HURD, back into a packed Spectrum!”

The battle of the Aggies will mark the fourth time the two teams have met on the hardwood, with Utah State holding a 2-1 advantage over UC Davis. The two teams last met during the 2014-15 season, a 77-70 overtime victory for UCD.

The Aggies will then take an extended road trip, playing Richmond on Friday, Nov. 12, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, as part of the 2021 Veterans Classic. Travel will then take USU to South Carolina, Nov. 18-21, when Utah State opens the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Penn on Thursday, Nov. 18. The Aggies will face New Mexico State or Davidson on Friday, Nov. 19, before playing the final game of the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 21. The rest of the Myrtle Beach Invitational field includes East Carolina, Indiana State, Oklahoma and Old Dominion.

As part of the Veterans Classic, USU student-athletes and coaches will participate in a tour of the U.S. Naval Academy and eat alongside members of the U.S. Navy. The game at the academy will mark the first meeting in school history against Richmond and the first of back-to-back first-time opponents for the Aggies.

The matchup with Penn in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic will also be a novel opponent for Utah State as the Quakers will be competing for the first time since the 2019-20 season after the Ivy League canceled all athletic events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utah State returns to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and begins a three-game homestand, facing former-WAC foe UT Arlington on Saturday, Nov. 27, Carroll College (Montana) on Monday, Nov. 29 and Saint Mary’s on Thursday, Dec. 2. Following a road contest at BYU on Wednesday, Dec. 8, USU will be back at home on Saturday, Dec. 11, facing New Orleans.

UT-Arlington joined the WAC just as Utah State was leaving during the 2012-13 campaign, marking the last time the two teams played. The matchup against the Gaels will mark the 12th time the teams have faced on the hardwood, with Utah State leading the all-time series 6-5. USU and BYU will meet for the 238th time, representing the oldest and longest in-state rivalry for the Aggies. Utah State and New Orleans last played during the 2016-17 season, a 76-66 home victory for USU. The game rekindled a series that hadn’t been played since the mid-70s.

Utah State will play its final in-state opponent on Wednesday, Dec. 15, traveling to Ogden for a game with Weber State, before facing Iowa in a neutral-site game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Sanford Pentagon. The Aggies close out their non-conference slate on Tuesday, Dec. 21, by playing Portland State inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The 2020-21 edition of the Utah State/Weber State contest was canceled because of COVID-19, snapping a streak of 25-consecutive years that the two teams have faced one another. All-time, USU owns a 44-28 advantage over the Wildcats and the game will feature a familiar face in WSU senior Koby McEwen, who was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year when playing for the Aggies during the 2016-17 season.

Utah State opened its season at the Sanford Pentagon a year ago as a participant of the Bad Boy Mower Crossover Classic and will meet the Hawkeyes for just the fourth time in school history during the neutral-court affair. USU posted a 75-62 victory over Iowa in the last meeting during the 2007-08 season. Portland State has won each of the last two games against the Aggies, but both were away from the friendly confines of the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, where Utah State is a perfect 2-0 against the Vikings.

Utah State will make its television debut on Nov. 12 against Richmond as part of the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Maryland. Fans will be able to watch the game on the CBS Sports Network and will also be able to watch each of the Aggies’ games during the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Nov. 18-21, on the ESPN family of networks.

USU will appear on CBSSN nine times during the year, including home contests against Saint Mary’s on Wednesday, Dec. 2, Boise State on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and UNLV on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Aggies will feature on CBSSN in road games at New Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Colorado State on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Fresno State on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 29, at San Diego State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and at Boise State on Saturday, Feb. 19.

All but one of the games on Fox Sports 1 will be a home game for the Aggies, including contests against San Diego State on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Nevada on Friday, Feb. 11, New Mexico on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Colorado State on Saturday, Feb. 26. Utah State’s regular-season finale at San José State will also be carried on FS1 on Friday, March 4.

Utah State Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Montana Western (Exhib.)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – UC Davis

Friday, Nov. 12 – vs Richmond (Annapolis, Md.)

Thursday, Nov. 18 – vs Penn (Conway, S.C.)

Friday, Nov. 19 – vs New Mexico State/Davidson (Conway, S.C.)

Sunday, Nov. 21 – vs TBD (Conway, S.C.)

Saturday, Nov. 27 – UT Arlington

Monday, Nov. 29 – Carroll College (Mont.)

Thursday, Dec. 2 – Saint Mary’s

Wednesday, Dec. 8 – at BYU

Saturday, Dec. 11 – New Orleans

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – at Weber State

Saturday, Dec. 18 – vs Iowa (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – Portland State

Utah State Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Television Schedule

Nov. 12 – vs Richmond – CBSSN

Nov. 18-21 – Myrtle Beach Invitational – ESPN Networks

Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Saint Mary’s – CBSSN

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – Boise state – CBSSN

Saturday, Jan. 8 – at New Mexico – CBSSN

Wednesday, Jan. 12 – at Colorado State – CBSSN

Tuesday, Jan. 18 – at Fresno State – CBSSN

Wednesday, Jan. 26 – San Diego State – FS1

Saturday, Jan. 29 – at Nevada – CBSSN

Saturday, Feb. 5 – UNLV – CBSSN

Friday, Feb. 11 – Nevada – FS1

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – at San Diego State – CBSSN

Saturday, Feb. 19 – Utah State at Boise State – CBSSN

Tuesday, Feb. 22 – New Mexico – FS1

Saturday, Feb. 26 – Colorado State – FS1

Friday, March 4 – at San José State – FS1