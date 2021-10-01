High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 1, 2021

Photo by Robert Scott

REGION 11

Ridgeline 49, Bear River 7 (video replay)

– Next week: Ridgeline (8-0) at Logan (5-3) at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next week: Bear River (0-8) vs Mountain Crest (1-7) at 7 p.m. Bear River football will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.



Green Canyon 49, Logan 10 (video replay)

– Next week: Green Canyon (7-1) at Sky View (5-3) at 7 p.m. Green Canyon football will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next week: Logan (5-3) vs Ridgeline (8-0) at 7 p.m. Logan football will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.



Sky View 48, Mountain Crest 0 (video replay)

– Next week: Sky View (5-3) vs Green Canyon (7-1) at 7 p.m. Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next week: Mountain Crest (1-7) at Bear River (0-8) at 7 p.m. Mountain Crest football will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.



BOX ELDER BEES

Box Elder 18, Woods Cross 12

– Next week: Box Elder (3-5) vs Bonneville (3-4)

RICH REBELS

Rich – bye week

– Next week: Rich (1-5) vs North Summit (2-4)

IDAHO

Sugar-Salem 24, Preston 14

– Next week: Preston (3-2) vs Century (1-4) at 7 p.m.

West Side 55, Soda Springs 8 (Thursday)

– Next week: West Side (6-0) – bye week



Bear Lake – bye week

– Next week: Bear Lake (2-3) vs Malad

Malad vs Aberdeen

– Next week: Malad (2-3) at Bear Lake