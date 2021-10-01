Logan man arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old girl

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with molesting a young girl several times. Lester Paul Baker was booked Thursday night into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers began investigating Baker after the young girl reported being sexually assaulted this past summer. She claimed being sexually abused twice by the suspect, who was considered to be a person of trust.

Police later questioned Baker as part of their investigation. During their interview, he allegedly admitted to molesting the girl.

Baker was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Andrew Crane asked the court to hold Baker without bail due to the “severe nature of the charges.” He said the suspect posed a danger to the community if released.

Judge Spencer Walsh agreed with Crane and refused to grant Baker bail, given the seriousness of the allegations and the defendant’s statements to law enforcement. He ordered the suspect to appear again in court Oct. 6.

Baker didn’t speak during Friday’s arraignment. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com