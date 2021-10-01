Utah’s Friday case count reaches 1,715 and 580 are hospitalized

FILE - Photo of an empty hospital room by Matthew Henry from Burst.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Friday COVID report indicates 1,715 new positive cases since Thursday, including 115 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been 510,209 positive cases since the start of the outbreak

Eleven more Utahns died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and there have been 2,943 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

UDOH announced that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

UDOH said Friday 580 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus, 14 more than on Thursday and 214 are in intensive care, three more than were reported on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic total COVID hospitalizations now number 22,222.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 27,691 while 26,263 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,245 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

There were 10,525 Utahns tested since Thursday which means over 3.46 million people have been tested and 6.23 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is nearly 1.69 million which is more than 51 percent of the state’s total population. More than 3.47 million doses have been administered and that includes 6,924 doses since Thursday.

There are now 83,780 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 179,042 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is up to 1,360 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 14.3 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is at 9.8 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 2,907 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 257,322 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,470 total positive cases in Franklin County, 597 in Bear Lake County and 463 in Oneida County.