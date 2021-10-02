KVNU to broadcast live forum for Logan municipal candidates

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Media Group has scheduled a moderated forum for candidates in Logan’s upcoming municipal election.

That “Meet the Candidates” event will be held in the Logan City Council Chambers from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The question and answer session will be open to the public at that location.

The forum will also be broadcast live on KVNU, immediately following an abbreviated one-hour airing of KVNU’s weekday public affairs program “For the People.”

Finally, residents can also access the “Meet the Candidates” forum on the City of Logan’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channelUCFLPAOK5eawKS_RDBU0stROQ

Candidates for two at-large seats on the Logan City Council will introduce themselves and face questions from 5 to 6 p.m. They are incumbents Amy Z. Anderson and Ernesto López, plus challenger Keegan Garrity.

The city’s mayoral candidates will be in the spotlight from 6 to 7 p.m. They are incumbent Mayor Holly Daines and challenger Dee Jones.

The Media Group forum will be moderated by “For the People” host Jason Williams.

During a previous “Meet the Candidates” event hosted by the Bridgerland Audubon Society, questions to the candidates were largely confined to issues related to the environment.

During the upcoming event, however, council candidates Anderson and López will likely be obliged to publicly discuss the question of voter district representation on the Logan City Council. Garrity has made that question a central issue in the city council race by condemning the council’s at-large representation for stifling political competition.

Anderson was elected to the city council in 2017, emerging successfully from a crowded field of 10 candidates running for two at-large seats on the municipal council at that time.

Professionally, Anderson is Director of Outreach for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation and has worked with numerous local non-profit groups.

López joined the Logan City Council in October 2020, after being selected to serve out the unexpired term of former councilmember Jess Bradfield.

A native of Tijuana, López is an instructional course designer for the Extension Service at Utah State University. His previous professional experience includes managing the Logan Multicultural Center and serving low-income families at Bear River Head Start.

Garrity is a community activist and perennial city council candidate.

His public service experience includes co-chairing the Woodruff council and representing that neighborhood on the city’s ad hoc Voter District Subcommittee.

That volunteer citizen panel representing Logan’s diverse neighborhoods recommended in 2020 that the city move to by-district voting for its municipal council.

The mayoral candidates’ forum will likely focus on differing visions for the revitalization of downtown Logan.

Daines was elected mayor in 2017 and can claim credit for numerous accomplishments during her first term of office, including a face-lift for Center Street and the implementation of several long-term projects to revitalize the downtown area.

She is a Cache Valley native and a graduate of both Utah State University and the University of Utah. Daines’ previous political experience includes eight years as a member of the Logan City Council.

Jones is a political newcomer who considers himself a blue-collar person with deep respect for the people of Cache Valley.

Jones has said his priorities are to give Logan residents a greater voice in their government, reduce the high cost of utilities and provide a new direction for current plans for the revitalization of the downtown area.