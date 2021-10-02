Sky View continues dominance of Mountain Crest with 48-0 victory in Hyrum

HYRUM – Sky View continued its decade of dominance against Mountain Crest, having won nine straight against Mountain Crest. The Bobcats shut out the Mustangs 48-0 and have now outscored them 100-0 in three straight shut outs. Mountain Crest still holds the all time series lead 23-18.

Sky View quarterback Garrett Zollinger was in a comfortable rhythm all game finishing 26-34 for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Zollinger also added 30 yards on the ground on 13 carries. The Bobcats’ offense couldn’t be stopped, scoring on their six possessions, not punting until there was only six minutes left in the game.

Zollinger’s favorite target was Evan Hall who finished with 168 yards on nine catches and a touchdown. Cole Watterson added 90 yards on six catches with two scores. The rushing attack wasn’t particularly effective, but they still rushed 37 times for 126 yards. Truman Moser led the way with 51 yards on ten carries and Reed Wilde had 29 yards on seven carries with two scores and didn’t carry the ball in the second half.

The Mustang offense failed to get into a rhythm, going three and out on four of their first six possessions. Quarterback Preston Lofthouse struggled to get the passing game going, finishing 5-12 for just 39 yards. More detrimental to the offense was Lofthouse’s lack of effectiveness in the running game, finishing with only 18 yards on six carries. This was after being limited to 19 yards on 13 carries last week against Ridgeline.

Mountain Crest’s rushing attack finished with just 87 yards on 22 carries. Dontay McMurtrey led the way with 52 yards on nine carries, 49 of his yards coming the second half after only one carry in the first half. Carson Olsen had only 20 carries on just five carries. In five of the Mustangs’ seven losses they’ve been held to single digits. The second half has not been kind to the Mustangs, now out scored by 117 points on the season.

The Bobcats have looked to get back on track after a slow start to the season with the 48-0 shut out over Mountain Crest and beating Logan 42-7 last week on the road. It sets up a big game hosting Green Canyon, who beat Logan 49-10, in Smithfield next week for second place in Region 11. Mountain Crest will be on the road against Bear River to close out the Region 11 play in a game to stay out of the cellar.