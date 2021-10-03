October 20, 1956 – October 1, 2021 (age 64)

Debra Lynn Thompson at age 65, returned to her heavenly home on Oct. 1st 2021. She passed away in her home surrounded by her children. Her death was due to massive digestive system complications.

Debra was born on Oct. 20th 1956, in James Town New York, daughter of James and Beverly Holt. Debra was very active in her life; all of her life was devoted to her children and Family. She was an painter and an artist for 13 years, she served diligently for several years on the school PTA program, she was an EMT for 20+ years, and was a real estate investor-developer.

Debra belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ even to her very last breath. Debra was most happy when spending time with family. Her family was her life. Her very favorite thing to do recreationally was to return to North Carolina where she was raised to visit family and spend time at Myrtle Beach South Carolina absorbing the sun.

She is survived by her six children, Shayna Page of Preston, Idaho, Reese Waddoups of Whitney, Idaho, Wayne Waddoups of Franklin, Idaho, Cheryl Cortes of Franklin, Idaho, Donny Waddoups of Logan, Utah, and Thomas Waddoups of Whitney Idaho, who all love her dearly and will miss her intensely.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11 am in the Whitney Ward Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E, Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Webbmortuary.com