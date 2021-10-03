Marsha Lee Grange Fuhriman was born December 20, 1951 in Price, Utah to Uneta Guymon Grange and Mar Ulysses Grange. She returned to her Heavenly Father on September 28, 2021, peacefully and surrounded by 4 generations of family.

Marsha was the firstborn of 8 children and loved being the big sister. She attended and graduated from Emery County High School and Utah State University. She inherited a love of learning from her father. She was a daddy’s girl, and she followed in his footsteps by earning a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. While she was a student at USU, she met her husband Dennis Fuhriman, and married shortly after in the Provo Temple.

She spent the first few months of her marriage in a rustic farmhouse in the desolate Pocatello Valley. She was resourceful and brave, living in meager conditions and still creating beauty. She spent many hours collecting remains of carpet and piecing them together to make a beautiful tapestry to cover the old farmhouse’s floor and sewed charming window coverings. Her mother-in-law admired her style of delivering a homemade pie – riding on the back of a motorcycle with the pie atop her pregnant belly. What a sight!

Marsha’s greatest desire was to stay at home and focus all of her attention on her family. The entire family was continually blessed as she spent her life fulfilling this divine calling. In the first 16 years of their marriage, Marsha and Dennis welcomed 7 children into their family: Danielle, Camine, Amanda, Mikkel, Denise, Brooke, and Jacob.

Marsha was economical and creative. The dinner table was bounteous with nutritious food, often grown from her garden and preserved to ensure year-round enjoyment. She was well known for her homemade bread, rolls, pies, and pickles. Her children started each day with a hot and hearty breakfast. She taught them the value of a good work ethic. She spent evenings surround by her young children reading a book while they took turns playing with her hair. She sewed matching shirts, dresses, and swimsuits for her children, and left a legacy of love through her quilts.

Marsha loved spending time serving others. She happily served in the Relief Society, Young Women, Primary, and Scouting organizations. She delighted in sharing her Master Gardener skills on the Brigham City Temple grounds. She enjoyed getting dirt under her finger nails. Marsha and Dennis served missions in Raleigh, North Carolina and St. George, Utah in records preservation. They continued Family History work for many years from home so that they could be nearer to family and their garden.

Marsha will be remembered for her love for selfless service, thoughtful gifts of time and energy, quest to be a better person each day, love and devotion to her family, and dedication to the gospel of Jesus Christ. She will be dearly missed. We know her reunion with loved ones is now sweet.

Marsha was preceded in death by her father, Mar Grange, father-in-law, Lee Fuhriman, and son-in-law, Rustin Jones.

She is survived by her husband Dennis, mother Uneta Grange, mother-in-law Evelyn Fuhriman. All of her children, Danielle and Darrell Swanger, Camine and Andrew Riley, Amanda and William Neff, Mikkel and Christopher Williams, Denise and Patrick Pichon, Brooke and Shaun Merritt, and Jacob and Kaysha Fuhriman. All of her 7 siblings, Dale and Alexandra Grange, Geneva and Tom Crookston, Earl and Beverly Grange, Colleen and Alan Maynes, David and Tammy Grange, Dean Grange, Stuart and Kimber Grange, and her 22 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Tremonton South Stake Center, 1150 South Tremont Street, Tremonton, UT 84337.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary, as well as online condolences.