Timothy Wayne Baker

April 28, 1961 – September 28, 2021 (age 60)

Our dear Tim returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on September 28, 2021. Tim was born April 30th,1961 To Osmer N Baker and Myrna L McCollum Baker. Tim was raised in a loving home with five siblings. He had three brothers and three sisters. He grew up in Southern California, moving to Cache Valley Utah in 1990.

Tim’s occupation and passion was carpet installation and hard wood flooring. He loved working with his hands and making things beautiful. Tim loved nature and enjoyed it through camping. He has many good memories of camping as a child with his family. His siblings have fond memories of his “fun loving mischievous nature”.

He loved racquet ball , horses, swimming and cooking. He loved to barbecue a lot, even in the dead of winter you could find him outside in his shorts and grey snow boots barbecuing steaks.

He enjoyed playing card games and chess. He loved to build mini rockets and launch them with his grandkids. He loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.

He met the love of his life, Lisa, December of 1992. They married September 30th 1994 and were sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saint’s Logan Temple on November 13th 2011. His greatest joy in life was building a life and home with Lisa.

He was preceded in death and welcomed with open arms by his mother Myrna Lou Baker, Father Osmer N. Baker, both Maternal and Paternal grandparents, 2 brothers, Michael and Daniel and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his dear sweet wife Lisa, Brother David (Deborah) Baker Sisters Karen Wiegman, Shirley (Doug) Littlefield, Shonna (Bill) Russell. Stepchildren Stephanie (Robert) Elwood, Derek Hansen, Jami (Jackson) Alouidor, six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary.

His Viewing and Funeral services will be held Monday October 4th 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, South Logan Stake Center, 350 w, 700 s. Logan, Utah (Just across the street south of Willow park) .

Viewing 9:00am-10:30 am

Funeral 11:00am

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.