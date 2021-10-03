William Max McBride Leatham

March 22, 1940 – September 26, 2021 (age 81)

With deep sadness in our hearts we mourn the passing of Max “Bill” Leatham on September 26, 2021. Bill was born on March 22, 1940 in Logan, Utah to Eldon and Othea Leatham. Bill attended South Cache High School. He served in the US Navy on the USS Yorktown. He was honorably discharged in March 1964.

Bill loved the outdoors, especially camping with his family and friends. He could hike as well as his grandchildren and reached Naomi Peak when he was in his 70’s! He loved to take long drives and explore the surrounding countryside. He looked forward to walking with his “walking buddies” each day. Bill participated in activities with Amalga’s Old Man Club. After those outings he always came back with a twinkle in his eye. He also enjoyed having lunches with his sisters. Bill always lent a helping hand to others, especially with their sprinkler systems. He loved children. He has eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Debra, his children Del “Lynn” Leatham, Lisa (Jim) Reeder, Mark (Donna) Leatham and Heather (Sam) Condie. He is also survived by his first wife Rieta Layne Leatham, his sisters Carolyn Mount, Helen McDonald, and Marie Dean.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Janeice (John) Perry and Dian Smith, his parents Eldon and Othea McBride Leatham and his step mother Larue Leatham.

A viewing will be held Monday, October 4th from 5 PM till 7:30 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ Building in Amalga at 6521 N 2400 W, Amalga UT 84335.

A graveside funeral service will be held at the Hyrum City Cemetery 500-600 East Main Street Hyrum, UT 84318 on Tuesday October 5th from 1:30- 2:30 PM. Please Bring your own chair.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.