3,300 new COVID cases during the weekend is almost 1,000 fewer than one month ago

An average of 1,100 new COVID-19 cases a day were included in the Utah Health Department’s report of new coronavirus infections from the three-day weekend. It breaks down to 1,369 new cases Friday, 1,082 Saturday and 845 Sunday. The total of 3,300 includes 215 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The weekend total is almost 1,000 fewer than one month ago. Children in grades K-12 account for 695 of the new weekend cases which is over 20 percent of the total.

There have been almost 514,000 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

There were eight new deaths statewide included in the weekend report. During the 19 months of the pandemic 2,685 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, including 137 in northern Utah.

Statewide there are 549 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and that is 31 fewer than Friday. There are 215 patients in intensive care, one more than Friday. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 20,603.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.695 million which is over 50 percent of the state’s population. There were 28,706 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 3.5 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

38,555 Utahns were tested since Friday which means almost 3.217 million people have been tested and over 5.8 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah case count total grew to 27,906 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. Currently there are 26,481 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district exactly 1,260 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,376 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” 10.3 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 2,963 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 260,351 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,476 total positive cases in Franklin County, 602 in Bear Lake County and 464 in Oneida County.