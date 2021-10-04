Former USU football player accused of rape continuing to push for trial

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 22-year-old former Utah State football player charged with raping a female student three years ago is continuing to fight the case against him. Jamaal A. Evans again asked for his case to go to trial after previous trial dates were postponed.

Evans participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies.

Evans was arrested after a female USU student reported being raped to school officials.

On June 17, 2018, the alleged victim and one of her friends picked up the defendant. They went to a small party at a residence in Logan. She stated that she knew who he was, but had never really hung out with him.

The woman told investigators while at the party they consumed some alcohol. Afterwards, Evans raped her, although she can’t remember what specifically what happened.

In August 2018, Judge Brian Cannell ruled during a preliminary hearing that even though the victim was not able to recall the night of the assault, she could not have been able to consent to sex. He bound the defendant over on both charges.

The case was delayed previously because of the month long jury trial in January 2019 for Torrey Green, another former USU football player convicted of sexually assaulting six women. Later trials were postponed due to the cornavirus pandemic that limited in-person hearings.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard set the new three-day jury trial to begin Jan. 19. He ordered Evans to appear again in court Jan. 3 for a final pretrial conference.

Evans was signed by USU in 2016. He was suspended after his arrest and never played for the team again. He is originally from Las Vegas where he was a first team, all-state quarterback.

Evans is currently out of jail after posting $25,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

