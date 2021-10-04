Justice system listening tour coming to Cache Valley this Thursday

From abcnews.go.com

HYRUM — The Utah League of Cities and Towns, along with the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, are embarking on a listening tour across the state.

Several years ago the Utah Legislature passed a package of bills called the Justice Reinvestment Initiative with the goal to reduce prison populations and recidivism without increasing crime in the state. The legislature will be soon be taking up the issue again and looking at tweaks and reforms and even taking things a bit further than they did in their initial step.

They want to get the public more involved in the process.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, director of public affairs at the Utah Department of Public Safety, Joe Dougherty told us about the initiative.

“Justice is one of those things that some people could probably consider that we’ve got a justice system in place and it’s working. I would say for the most part it probably is. But you know there are certain areas of the justice system that just need to be looked at again and again. And it’s different parts of it as our society changes and evolves,” said Dougherty.

He said it’s important for the government that runs the justice system with its courts, law enforcement and human services to come and talk to the people, and it will start this week in Cache Valley.

“We’re starting in Hyrum (this Thursday) October 7th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hyrum Civic Center.”

Dougherty said with this tour, everything will be on the table, how to do right for the victims of crime and also explore how to do the best possible job to help people not succumb to a life of crime.

He said individuals can show up or a virtual option will be available for those who won’t be able to attend in person.