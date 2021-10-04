Logan man released from jail after serving time for binding woman with tape and raping her

Booking photo for Conner Isaac Clifford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been released from jail after serving almost a year in jail for binding a woman with tape and raping her. Conner I. Clifford was sentenced to one-year in jail after telling the court he felt terrible for what he did to the victim.

Clifford was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of attempted object rape, all amended to second-degree felonies.

In October 2019, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a call about the rape. The victim explained how Clifford had used electrical tape to tie her hands behind her back. He then put a cloth in her mouth, and more tape around her head to muffle her voice.

The woman said Clifford, who was an acquaintance she had met online, then raped her without her consent.

The victim, who lives in California, later testified during a preliminary hearing, how she met Clifford on social media. The two had a consensual relationship, which led to her traveling to Logan after he bought her a plane ticket.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Edward Stone said even though the victim had agreed to have sex with Clifford, his client went too far and didn’t abide by what the woman had consented to.

Clifford said he felt sick for what he did to the woman. He expressed remorse, explaining that he was sorry for what he did.

Judge Brandon Maynard noted that a presentence report compiled by probation agents stated that Clifford should serve 210 days according to Utah law, less time than he had already served. He ordered the defendant to pay restitution to the victim and be placed on probation.

will@cvradio.com