Raymond Shelby Hutchinson was born on March 28th, 1954 to Robert Reed and Afton Jeanne Petersen Hutchinson. He was the second child of three with his brother Robert Reed Junior (Bobby), and sister Sherie Jeanne. Raymond, surrounded by his family, passed away on September 30, 2021 in Montpelier, Idaho where he was born. As a young man, he loved to be out on the family ranch helping with the many jobs that entail running a cattle ranch. He graduated from Cokeville High School in 1973. From there he worked various jobs until he found his niche on the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for 38 years.

When he wasn’t enjoying himself on a piece of heavy equipment, which was his favorite hobby, his life was filled with the richness that being in the mountains brings, 4 wheeling, hunting, camping, skiing and fishing. He liked to travel and working for the railroad provided that means to satisfy that itch. He also traveled with family and friends to a few far-off places. He met and later married the woman he loved, Joy Crandall. They spent their life together often in “you guessed it” the mountains. Their 2 children, Billie Jo and Joshua Chase, to tag along on these adventures and he passed his love of the outdoors on to them and his grandchildren. He so loved and was so proud of his children, and was thrilled when each of his five grandchildren came to join his family. He was willing to give a helping hand and loved to use “Old Blue” and the dump trailer while doing it.

He is survived by his wife Joy, his children Billie Jo Welchman and her husband Chane and their 2 sons and daughter in law; Joshua Chase and his wife Melanie with one son, and two daughters. His sister Sherie and her husband Tim Davis, along with brother and sister-in laws, and nephews and nieces.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

