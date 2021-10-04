Riverhawks drop out of first place despite being lone undefeated football team in 4A

MILLVILLE – The Ridgeline Riverhawks football team has been nothing short of dominant all season, winning every game by an average 30.75 point margin of victory. The team is undefeated (the only one in 4A), has the highest scoring margin of any 4A football team and the best defense of any 4A team, allowing the fewest amount of points. However, in this week’s RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association the Riverhawks (8-0, 4-0) dropped from 1st to 2nd after blowing out Bear River (0-8, 0-4) 49-7. Back-to-back weeks of beating up on the lowest ranked teams in 4A hurt Ridgeline’s ranking, being displaced by Desert Hills (7-1). Ridgeline’s OWP (the average winning percentages of their opponents) is currently the second lowest in 4A.

After a strong start to the season, the Logan Grizzlies (5-3, 2-2) have suddenly hit a wall and have dropped two blowouts in a row (42-7 then 49-10). The losses have dropped the Grizzlies in the rankings to 7th overall. Green Canyon (7-1, 3-1), meanwhile, has come alive offensively over their last two games with victories of 38-7 and 49-10 and remain firmly in 3rd place. The offensive explosion has also accompanied Sky View (5-3, 3-1) over their last two outings, with victories of 42-7 and 48-0. Either the Bear River Bears or the Mountain Crest Mustangs (1-7, 0-4) will get their first Region 11 win this Friday when they face each other in Garland.

REGION 11 FOOTBALL RPI

2 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (8-0, 4-0)

3 – Green Canyon Wolves (7-1, 3-1)

6 – Sky View Bobcats (5-3, 3-1)

7 – Logan Grizzlies (5-3, 2-2)

11 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (1-7, 0-4)

13 – Bear River Bears (0-8, 0-4)

REGION 11 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Ridgeline at Logan – Friday at 7 p.m. (Ridgeline and Logan play-by-play heard on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and on 104.5 The Ranch; and, the game will be video streamed on Cache Valley Daily).

Green Canyon at Sky View – Friday at 7 p.m. (Green Canyon and Sky View play-by-play heard on 106.9 The FAN and on 100.9 Lite FM; and, the game will be video streamed on Cache Valley Daily).

Mountain Crest at Bear River – Friday at 7 p.m. (Mountain Crest play-by-play heard on 107.7 KLZX; Bear River play-by-play heard on 104.9 The Ranch. Video streams of both broadcasts will be available on Cache Valley Daily).

VOLLEYBALL

There has also been some significant movement among Region 11 volleyball teams as the regular season nears its close. Ridgeline (18-5) remains #1 in the latest rankings, but Mountain Crest (14-10) and Green Canyon (10-8) dropped while Sky View (10-8) rose. Sky View moved two spots up the rankings due in large part to a 3-0 victory over Logan followed by a 3-0 victory over Mountain Crest.

REGION 11 VOLLEYBALL RPI

1 – Ridgeline Riverhawks (18-5)

4 – Mountain Crest Mustangs (14-8)

5 – Green Canyon Wolves (10-8)

6 – Sky View Bobcats (10-8)

11 – Bear River Bears (4-14)

13 – Logan Grizzlies (2-22)

REGION 11 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Tuesday

Ridgeline vs Logan – 6 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Mountain Crest – 6 p.m.

Sky View vs Bear River – 6 p.m.

Thursday

Mountain Crest vs Logan – 6 p.m.

Bear River vs Green Canyon – 6 p.m.

Sky View vs Ridgeline – 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

This is the last week of the regular season for 4A girls soccer, and therefore the UHSAA withholds the RPI rankings. The final RPI rankings of the season will be made available Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Last week saw some drama in Region 11 girls soccer after Sky View (8-7, 2-6) scored a major upset over Mountain Crest (12-2, 7-1) in a double overtime shootout.

CURRENT REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER STANDINGS

Mountain Crest Mustangs (12-2, 7-1)

Ridgeline Riverhawks (6-6, 6-2)

Green Canyon Wolves (7-7, 5-3)

Logan Grizzlies (5-9, 3-5)

Sky View Bobcats (8-7, 2-6)

Bear River Bears (3-11, 1-7)

REGION 11 GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Tuesday

Sky View vs Logan – 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Green Canyon – 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline – 7 p.m.

Thursday

Logan vs Ridgeline – 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Mountain Crest – 7 p.m.

Sky View vs Green Canyon – 7 p.m.