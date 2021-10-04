Smithfield residents oppose Dry Canyon campground

Some Smithfield residents are organizing to oppose a proposed recreational vehicle campground near the mouth of Dry Canyon east of their community.

SMITHFIELD – A proposal to create a recreational vehicle park near the mouth of Dry Canyon in Smithfield is pending and some residents are up in arms about it.

Smithfield residents were notified of the proposal in a letter from Cache County’s Development Services Department dated Sept. 24. That correspondence advised nearby residents that Lance Anderson had requested that the County Planning Commission approve a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle campground at 1400 East, 300 South above Smithfield.

The proposed Hollow Ridge RV Campground would be a 40- to 60-space recreational facility in an area near Dry Canyon that is now zoned for agricultural purposes.

That conditional use permit request was originally slated to be reviewed by members of the planning commission at their next regular meeting on Oct. 7. In the face of growing public opposition, however, that proposal has been temporarily withdrawn from the commission’s agenda at the applicant’s request.

That opposition, including a public petition effort, is being organized by Smithfield resident Amy Madeo Castillo using social media.

“This is not the right location for this,” Castillo argues, referring to the proposed campground. “There are no areas up Dry Canyon to recreate, just a small, narrow trail.”

Dry Canyon Trail is 7.7-mile pathway that can be accessed via a Forest Service trailhead about 3 miles east of Main Street in Smithfield.

The trail begins at 5,500 ft. in elevation, then follows Dry Canyon east through the Mount Naomi Wilderness, arriving at a 8,900 ft. saddle between Flattop Mountain and Mount Jardine after about 5 miles.

The trail is considered fairly difficult, as it is not well-maintained and has many switchbacks in steep sections.

Castillo contends that traffic moving to and from the proposed campground on 600 South and 300 South would also be an issue because of the proximity of Sky View High School and Sunrise Elementary School to those routes.

Smithfield residents have also expressed concern about the campground potential as a fire hazard.

“Each camp site will have a fire pit,” according to Castillo. “The area is called Dry Canyon for a reason and it was denied annexation to Smithfield City due to fire risk.”

Castillo and other residents also cite concerns about access to well water, sewer service and safety issues if the proposed campground is approved.

County officials say that a future date for consideration of the conditional use permit for the Hollow Ridge RV Campground will be announced and project meeting notices will be resent to affected Smithfield residents.