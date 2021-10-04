Utah State football ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 12 statistical categories

LOGAN, Utah – Despite its 34-20 home loss to 13th-ranked BYU this past weekend, Utah State still ranks among the top 50 teams in the nation in 12 different statistical categories.

Offensively, Utah State is averaging 491.0 yards per game to rank second in the Mountain West and 15th in the nation. USU also ranks third in the MW and 12th in the nation in passing offense (318.6 ypg), fourth in the MW and 51st in the nation in rushing offense (172.4 ypg), fifth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in sacks allowed with nine (1.8 pg), fifth in the MW and 77th in the nation in passing efficiency (135.7), sixth in the MW and 97th in the nation in completion percentage (.571), and seventh in the MW and 65th in the nation in scoring offense (29.2 ppg).

Utah State also ranks second in the MW and 24th in the nation in passing yards per completion (13.73), third in the MW and 32nd in the nation in first downs (23.2 pg), third in the MW and 45th in the nation in fourth down conversions at 62.5 percent (10-of-16), fourth in the MW and 32nd in the nation in fumbles lost with two (0.40 pg), and fourth in the MW and 38th in the nation in third down conversions at 45.6 percent (41-of-90).

Defensively, Utah State is averaging 8.0 tackles for loss per game to rank third in the Mountain West and 11th in the nation. USU also ranks sixth in the MW and 49th in the nation with four passes intercepted (0.8 pg).

On special teams, Utah State ranks fourth in the MW and 30th in the nation in punt returns (12.0 ypr), fifth in the MW and 44th in the nation in net punting (41.1 ypp), fifth in the MW and 65th in the nation in kickoff return defense (20.6 ypr), and fifth in the MW and 85th in the nation in punt return defense (8.5 ypr).

Individually, Senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins leads the MW and ranks third in the nation in receiving (127.8 ypg), is second in the MW and ninth in the nation in receptions (7.6 pg), second in the MW and 21st in the nation in all-purpose yards (133.8 ypg), second in the MW and 22nd in the nation in receiving touchdowns with four (0.80 pg), and eighth in the MW and 70th in the nation in yards per reception (16.8). Graduate senior linebacker Justin Rice is second in the MW and seventh in the nation with three interceptions (0.60 pg), second in the MW and 20th in the nation in tackles (9.4 pg), seventh in the MW in tackles for loss (1.2 pg), and eighth in the MW in passes defended (1.0 pg).

Graduate junior quarterback Logan Bonner is third in the MW and 32nd in the nation in passing touchdowns with nine (1.80 pg), fourth in the MW and 31st in the nation in yards per completion (13.6), fourth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in points responsible for (11.2 pg), fourth in the MW and 69th in the nation in passing efficiency (134.5), fifth in the MW and 42nd in the nation in total offense (254.8 ypg), sixth in the MW and 38th in the nation in passing (247.0 ypg), sixth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in completions (18.2 pg), and sixth in the MW and 94th in the nation in completion percentage (.576).

Senior placekicker Connor Coles is fourth in the MW and 15th in the nation in field goals made per game (1.60), fifth in the MW and 45th in the nation in field goal percentage (80.0), and seventh in the MW and 77th in the nation in scoring (7.6 ppg). Graduate junior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. is fourth in the MW and 54th in the nation in rushing touchdowns with four (0.8 pg), fifth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in rushing yards per carry (5.3 ypc), and sixth in the MW and 49th in the nation in rushing yards (83.4 ypg). Graduate senior wide receiver Brandon Bowling is fifth in the MW and 46th in the nation in receiving touchdowns with three (0.60 pg), sixth in the MW and 46th in the nation in receiving yards (77.2 ypg), and ninth in the MW and 67th in the nation in receptions (4.8 pg).

Junior cornerback Michael Anyanwu is sixth in the MW and 28th in the nation in fumbles recovered with one (0.20 pg). Graduate senior defensive end Nick Heninger is seventh in tackles for loss (1.2 pg).Graduate junior safety Monte McGary is sixth in the MW and 28th in the nation in fumbles recovered with one (0.20 pg). Senior wide receiver Derek Wright is 10th in the MW in receiving touchdowns with two (0.4 ypg). And, junior wide receiver Justin McGriff is 10th in the MW in receiving touchdowns with two (0.4 ypg).

Utah State returns to action next weekend when it plays at UNLV (0-5, 0-1 MW) on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. (MT), in a game that will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

For Aggie football ticket information, fans can contact the USU Athletics Ticket Office over the phone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during regular hours of operation. Fans can also buy their tickets in person at the USU Ticket Office inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or online by clicking on the “Buy Tickets” tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com.

For more information on the Utah State football program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUFootball, on Facebook at USUFootball and on Instagram at USUFootball.