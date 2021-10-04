December 2, 1953 – September 19, 2021 (age 67)



Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Vicki Lynn Harding, 67, passed away suddenly after a short but fierce battle with renal cancer. During her fight, she never lost her sense of humor or her determination.

She was born on December 2, 1953 in Magna, Utah, a daughter of William and Joyce Kropf. She graduated from Cyrpus High School in 1972. Vicki worked hard to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Utah State University and build her career at Autoliv. Vicki was the first to step-up and face a difficult task and go above and beyond for her entire team.

Vicki loved her family immensely. She married her sweetheart, Wayne Lewis Harding on May 15, 1992 in Willard, Utah. And one of her favorite things in the world was to golf and travel with him. They were best friends. She was also best friends with both of her children. She picked up the phone any time of day or night to remind them that everything would be ok, offer her wisdom, and tell a joke. She was deeply loved by her nieces and nephews and loved them back with all of her heart. She touched the lives of so many and will be sorely missed. Vicki loved golfing, sewing, quilting, camping, traveling and trapshooting.

Surviving is her husband, Wayne; one daughter, Amy Fowler and many loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Tyler Dangerfield.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the Funeral Chapel.

Interment will be in the Willard City Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.



Click this link to view additional details about Vicki’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/vicki-harding