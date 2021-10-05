CC Search and Rescue called to help injured hiker in Logan Canyon

LOGAN — Cache County Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the Jardine Juniper trail to rescue an injured hiker. The woman was with a group when she reportedly fell Tuesday afternoon.

According to emergency radio traffic, the woman, in her mid-70’s, had hiked 5.4 miles to the famous tree when she became lightheaded and briefly lost consciousness. She fell forward and sustained a deep laceration to her face.

Members of the hiking group were able to call 911 and report the accident.

SAR teams set up a Command Center at Wood Camp, near the trailhead, about 10 miles up Logan Canyon, US-89. Rescuers hiked up the trail and located the group.

At the same time, a medical helicopter was also dispatched to the scene. They were able to hoist the injured woman off of the mountain and transport her back to the Command Center.

Paramedics reported the woman was alert and conscious throughout the rescue operation. Crews transported her by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

