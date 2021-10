April 23, 1921 – September 30, 2021 (age 100)

Christine Mickelsen Thomas, 100, passed away September 30, 2021.

Christine will be laid to rest next to her late husband David E. Thomas in Green Hills Memorial Park, California.

No formal services will be held but the family wishes to thank all those who have offered condolences during this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.