March 9, 1982 – October 3, 2021 (age 39)

Clint Clair Gunnell returned to his Father in Heaven on October 3, 2021, surrounded by his family. We know he was welcomed with open arms by his Savior and by his sister Wendy, who he missed very much.

Clint was born on March 9, 1982, in Logan, Utah to Clair and Paulette Gunnell. He was a special birthday gift to his dad, whose birthday was the next day and was welcomed with joy by four big sisters.

Clint grew up in Wellsville, Utah and always liked to tell people it was the best place in the world and that he had practically a perfect childhood. He loved being so close to the mountains and having a pond in his backyard where he loved to fish. He spent many days playing, exploring, and sometimes getting into trouble with his many cousins and friends.

Clint loved sports and played soccer, baseball, and football in his youth. His love, however, was football. He was a fanatic Los Angeles Rams fan, and BYU was not far behind. He rarely missed watching games over the years and even got to watch some in person. He loved being in the mountains, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, listening to music, and hanging out with family and friends.

Clint loved people and would start a conversation with just about anyone. Though he faced many struggles and hard times, he had a heart of gold.

Clint married Tianna John on November 15, 2005. They had two children, Jensie and Jase. They were later divorced.

Clint is survived by his parents, sisters Tammy Richins (Eric), Tiffany Friedel (Rob), Nicole Riggs (Josh), nephew Kelton, niece Kayla, and Jensie and Jase, many aunts, uncles and cousins, who love him and will miss him so much. He is preceded in death by his sister Wendy, and both sets of grandparents, John M. and Donna Kerr and Cyril and June Gunnell.

Clint, your earthly struggles are over. You are loved by so many people. We are comforted to know you are with loved ones on the other side of the veil who will help you continue to grow and learn. We will miss you so much but know you are safe and happy. Till we meet again, dear Clint. We love you.

Funeral services will take place Friday, October 10, 2021 at 12:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 E. Center St., Logan, UT 84321 with a viewing prior to services from 10:30am-11:45am.

Funeral services will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the below link (password: Clint)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85418426763?pwd=RzhsTXVINjNTNFBDdlF5WXdpT2Zxdz09