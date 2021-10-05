Hard line conservative conference slated for Salt Lake City

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army-Ret.) will be among the featured speakers at the conservative "We Can Act" liberty conference in Salt Lake City on Oct. 22 and 23.

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Republicans — including Cache County GOP Chairman Chris Booth — are welcoming the conservative “We CAN Act” liberty conference to Salt Lake City.

That event, sponsored by the Western Conservative Action Network, is slated for Oct. 22 and 23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Organizers of that gathering are promising a slate of conservative speakers to rival that of the high profile national Conservative Political Action Conference, which took place in Orlando, FL in February.

Headlining that list of speakers will be Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army-Ret.). Flynn briefly served as former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor and was later indicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Charges against Flynn were ultimately dismissed after he received a presidential pardon in November of 2020.

Promotional materials for the “We Can Act” conference urge Utahns to “… join other true conservatives … to learn how to take back your liberty in your community, city, and state.

“We must fight the good fight, the smart fight and the right fight against the socialist, communist, Marxist ideologies that now permeate our government, our schools and the mainstream media.”

Speakers addressing the topics of COVID-19 misinformation and medical integrity will include Doctors Simone Gold, Rashid Buttar, Peter McCullough, Paul Gooch. Mark Sherwood and Lee Merritt, plus nationally syndicated St. George News Radio host Kate Dalley and commentator Karen Kingston.

Speaking on the topic of election integrity will be Arizona state Senators Sonny Borrelli and Wendy Rogers, Utah Rep. Steve Christiansen, Dr. Douglas G. Frank and Seth Keshel.

Addressing the topic of religious freedom will be Bishop Leon Benjamin, Peggy Hall and C.L. Bryant.

Organizers of the “We Can Act” conference are also touting three high profile mystery speakers who will address participants during the event.

In addition to those and other speakers, the liberty conference will feature an exhibition hall with booths displaying information from non-profit groups, corporate sponsors and political candidates.

Local sponsors of the event include the Front Sight Firearms Training Institute, Lyme Justice, Harvest Right of Salt Lake City and Lean Works Precision Manufacturing & Engineering.

Tickets for the “We Can Act” liberty conference can be obtained online at https://www.wecanact.net/tickets