Hyrum fire damages home and destroys shed

HYRUM — Fire fighters were called to a house fire Tuesday night in Hyrum. The blaze was reported in the neighborhood of 200 West 200 North around 6:45 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, neighbors saw flames coming from the back of the home and called 911. They also reported hearing loud explosions coming from the fire, believed to be from several propane tanks.

As fire fighters arrived on the scene they reported a portion of the home was engulfed in flames. The fire was also burning a nearby shed in the backyard.

Hyrum City Fire Chief Kevin Maughan said flames were beginning to breach the windows and outside wall on the first and second story of the home. Crews were able to extinguish the flames to prevent it from spreading further into the residence.

The home owner was able to evacuate safely without injury.

Maughan said initial evidence suggests the blaze started in the shed and then spread to the home. An investigation into the exact cause is being conducted.

Crews from Hyrum, Wellsville and Paradise all responded to the fire. They were able to quickly put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to any neighboring home.

Maughan estimated the fire caused around $50,000 in damage. The shed was completely destroyed.

