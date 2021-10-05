Logan man arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography through Facebook

LOGAN — Law enforcement have arrested a 24-year-old Logan man they claim was sharing child pornography on the internet. Oo Reh was temporarily booked Friday into the Cache County Jail, before being released pending charges.

According to an arrest report, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task (ICAC) Force about an individual allegedly exchanging child pornography over social media. The cyber-tip explained that a video of a young girl had been shared six times through Facebook Messenger by Reh.

Officers traced the IP address that was sharing the video to Reh’s residence in the Green Meadows neighborhood. A search warrant was obtained for the home and the suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

The report stated, Reh confessed to knowing the video was of an underage girl. He also admitted to deputies that he shared the video with other Facebook users.

Jail records show, Reh was booked on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Formal charges are pending the completion of deputy’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

