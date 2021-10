Allen Ross Kelsey, born on 07/10/1970 passed away peacefully in his home on 10/01/2021.

A viewing will be held at Schwab Matthews Mortuary just prior to the service from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm.

Graveside service will be held in the Montpelier Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.