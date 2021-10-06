Boys and Girls club held fist golf tournament to raise funds and awareness

Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah organized a golf tournament at Logan Golf and Country Club Monday to raise funds for a Cache Valley Club House.

LOGAN – The Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah held their first golf tournament at the Logan Golf and Country Club to raise awareness and funds for a Cache Valley clubhouse on Monday, Oct. 4.

“We had just the right number of teams and it was a nice day for golf,” said Jenny Schulze, the Boys and Girls Club administrator. “Board member Charles Seifert organized the tournament.”

Schulze was very happy with how well the tournament went. Central Milling of Logan won the tournament. The team members included Bob Payne, Lynne Perry, Brendan Dennis and Hunter Payne. Several area businesses donated merchandise that was given away at the luncheon.

“We brought in $21,401 from the golf tournament and the drawing we held with prizes donated by area business,” Schulze said. “The money will be set aside until we find a suitable building we can turn into a clubhouse.”

The Boys & Girls Club is a valuable youth program helping thousands of young people nationwide as well as Box Elder and Cache County Youth who could use growing experiences.

“We are excited and thankful for all the support we have in this area,” Schulze said. “We are so lucky to have amazing board members in Cache Valley, who see the need for a permitted structure in Cache Valley.”

Currently, the organization works with some 2,000 young men and young women annually from kindergarten age to 12th grade in Box Elder and Cache counties. There are approximately 20 staff members, mostly volunteers, who help guide school-aged children through meaningful experiences.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America, founded in 1860, is a national organization with local chapters providing after-school programs for young people. Their motto is, “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

If anyone would like to get involved and help bring a Club House to Cache Valley, please reach out to Jenny Schulze jschulze@bcbrclub.org or 435-723-6224 ext. 5342.