Cache County breaks ground for a new Animal Impound Facility

CACHE COUNTY – After months of planning, Cache County officials broke ground Wednesday for a new animal impound facility adjacent to the Cache County Jail.

To turn the ceremonial first shovels full of dirt, Sheriff Chad Jensen led a team of local figures including County Attorney John Luthy; county council members Karl Ward and David Erickson; Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen; and Dr. Cody W. Faerber, representing the New Vision Veterinary service.

In his brief remarks, Sheriff Jensen predicted that the new county facility would be open for business in 225 days.

When completed, the 11,000 square-foot facility impound facility will house administrative offices, medical treatment facilities and kennels for impounded animals.

Under a recently finalized memorandum of understanding, Cache County will be responsible for administration of the impound facility, while New Vision staff and volunteers provide shelter services.

Those services will include adoption, medical treatment, emergency care and hands-on instruction for veterinarians, technicians, students and interns. The New Vision Veterinary service will operate the impound facility in partnership with Utah State University, the Bridgerland Technical College and Cache County.

Dr. Faerber invited the modest crowd attending the ground-breaking ceremony to join an effort to bring about a revolutionary change in the local veterinary care climate.

A New Vision handout distributed at the ground breaking explained that veterinary professionals struggle with the stresses of angry pet owners, degrading reviews, burn-out and compassion fatigue. Those negative factors contribute to a difficult work environment and a potentially toxic veterinary culture.

Faerber said New Vision Veterinary hopes to reverse a trend toward high suicide rates among veterinary providers and staggering student debt burdens for students pursuing veterinary careers.

Members of the Cache County Council unanimously gave a green light to plans to build the $3.2 million animal impound facility on May 25. The new facility will shelter all animals impounded by local city and county officials.