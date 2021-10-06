Getting great photos without getting trampled

issuu.com/standardexaminer

BURLEY,ID — She’s known as Utah’s rodeo photographer! Amanda Dilworth was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday and talked about how she got started and transitioned to a PRCA photographer.

“I’ve been in business almost 15 years now and when the demand for what I do kind of pushed me into Utah, I just started building quite a bit of rodeo family, I guess you could call it in the state of Utah. I’ve had the Utah State High School Rodeo Association state finals for the last five or six years,” she explained.

Dilworth with her company Western Edge Photography is based in Burley, Idaho and covers the PRCA Wilderness circuit which encompasses southern Idaho and all of Utah and Nevada.

She said it’s a fun job but there are hazards to be aware of.

“Personally self-preservation is literally everything. I choose not to be inside the arena for the rough stock, for any of the bulls or horses. I like to put myself in a safe place where I can get the images that I would like to get without being in the way of the rough stock riders. I jokingly say quite often that I would rather be shooting the wreck than be in the wreck or the one that causes the wreck.”

She said it involves just knowing your surroundings and knowing where to be. You can see her work at her website WesternEdgePhotography.com.