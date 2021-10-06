Logan man with long criminal drug history sentenced to prison

Booking photo for Robert G. Schvaneveldt (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 53-year-old Logan man with multiple drug convictions is being sent to prison after a judge said the defendant had run out of chances. Robert G. Schvaneveldt was given the maximum sentence, 1-15 years, after blaming his recent arrests on homelessness.

Schvaneveldt was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to several felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.

Court records show Schvaneveldt’s criminal history spans over 32 years, dating back to 1989. He has been convicted of crimes in multiple counties throughout the state.

Public defender Joseph Saxton acknowledged Schvaneveldt’s lengthy criminal history. He said much of that was because of a long addiction to drugs.

Schwaneveldt also told the court he had been struggling with homelessness.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon noted that Schvaneveldt had graduated from Drug Court in 2016, a court supervised treatment program. He said homelessness wasn’t the defendant’s problem, doing drugs was.

Judge Brian Cannell told Schwaneveldt that he hadn’t followed through with the opportunities to change his life. He ordered him to be transferred to the prison, where it will be up to the Board of Pardons and Parole when he is released.

will@cvradio.com