Logan Rotary Clubs distribute over 1,200 hygiene kits to local organizations

The Young Men and their leaders of the Benson 1st Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are clipping off tags and affixing Rotary stickers

LOGAN – The two Rotary Clubs of Logan, Utah worked together with the North Logan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to put together 1,244 hygiene kits. The North Logan Stake provided the supplies and assembled the kits while the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center distributed them.

Over 18,800 items went into the 1,244 kits at a cost of $21,000. The hygiene kits were distributed to Logan City School District, Cache County School District, Preston School District, United Way of Cache Valley, Centro de la Familia, Bear River Health Department, Bear River Head Start, The Family Place and a Rotary / Native American project in Southern Utah.

This summer the two Rotary Clubs of Cache Valley created the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center. The first project for the center was to put together and distribute school supplies for 100 students at Mount Logan Middle School. The center received requests for an additional 600 kits of supplies for area students who are at or below the poverty line.

For those wishing to assist the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center in future projects, tax deductible monetary donations are accepted by the Logan Rotary Foundation, a 501c3. These can be mailed to Logan Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 9, Logan, UT 84323-0009. Please add “CVHC” as a notation on your check.