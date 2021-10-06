Rocky Mountain Power donates grant funds to several local organizations which support education and STEAM learning

Students participate in STEAM learning. Photo provided by Rocky Mountain Power

LOGAN — Recently, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, donated $630,000 in new grants across six states to support education and learning projects focusing on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, also known as STEAM. Some of the grants also went to some community organizations continuing to respond to COVID-related needs. The foundation offers these types of grants four times a year.

“We believe in the power of education to create a lifetime of opportunity,” said Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager in Cache Valley Steve Liechty in a statement. “Alongside these dedicated organizations, we’re determined to empower the next generation by creating and promoting hands-on, inclusive learning opportunities for children, teens and young adults. These curious minds will become our scientists, engineers, technicians and creators who will provide innovative solutions for the future and help guide the growth of our communities.”

According to the organization, the latest education and STEAM grants complement many of the ways Rocky Mountain Power and its employees are helping to foster STEAM learning in their communities throughout the year – whether launching or participating in STEAM programs and fairs, providing hands-on mentorship inside and outside classrooms, or funding virtual education opportunities to keep students connected during COVID.

The following grants were given to organizations in Northern Utah:

Box Elder Community Pantry to help alleviate hunger in Box Elder County.

Utah State University College of Engineering for engineering undergraduate scholarships.

Utah State University Extension to support F-H career exploration field trips and 4H project day camps for youth in Tooele County.

The following grants were given to organizations in Southern Idaho:

Idaho Home Learning Academy/Oneida School District for purchase of subscriptions to Nearpod, an online teaching tool that helps virtual and classroom teachers teach to Idaho State Standards.

Oneida Education Foundation for installing a greenhouse at Malad High School to provide a hands-on laboratory where students can learn about horticulture, gardening, soil science and other agriculture-related topics.

In total, 80 grants were distributed in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation.