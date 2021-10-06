Teenage boy reportedly stabbed during fight at Willow Park

LOGAN — A fight Wednesday night at Willow Park sent one person to the hospital with apparent stab wounds. The altercation occurred near the batting cages around 7:30 p.m.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said officers received a report of the dispute involving several juvenile individuals, “punching and kicking each other.” While en route, witnesses reported to 911 dispatch operators that they heard gun shots and one male had been hit in the abdomen.

“Witnesses also reported a car sped off with the male suspect inside of it and they provided a description of the car,” explained Hooley. “One of the officers near 600 South 1000 West located that car and made a traffic stop. They were able to take the suspect into custody.”

Police at Willow Park found the alleged victim with several wounds to his abdomen. The injuries appeared to be consistent with stab wounds and not from being shot.

Paramedics treated the teenage boy at the scene and transported him by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital.

Hooley said officers are processing the crime scenes and looking for the possible knife or gun. They are also conducting a search warrant on the car the suspect was in and interviewing multiple witnesses.

“Honestly, at this point we feel like we have the suspect and we’re in the process of trying to gain all the information we can to determine why this happened and who did exactly what.”

The suspect is an adult male and was taken into custody without incident. His identity hasn’t been released, pending the completion of officer’s investigation.

