October 4, 2021 (age 66)



Tom Borg, the best of husbands, fathers, and friends, passed away in the early morning of October 4,, 2021. He was most recently a resident of Layton, Utah.

Thomas Garth Borg, son of Garth Borg and Norma Dean Bulow, was born in Richfield, Utah. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Arcadia Mission from 1974 to 1976. After spending some time at Snow College, Tom attended BYU where he met his best friend and sweetheart, Karen. They were married in 1980 in the Manti Temple. Tom and Karen have 4 children: Kate, Chris, Amelia, and Liz.

Tom knew a little bit about everything and had a wide array of hobbies. He was a beekeeper, a woodworker, a reader, a hiker, an astronomer, a bird and tree enthusiast, a poet, and a musician. If you had a question about anything, Tom could answer it, or knew where to look to find it. It is difficult to summarize all of the things that made Tom special, but some of our most precious memories are of him sharing what he knew with countless family and friends. Tom dedicated his career to institutions of higher education; helping those in the community access lifelong learning, and he was proud to have served the community for over 20 years at Weber State Continuing Education.

Tom is survived by his wife, Karen and their children Kate, Chris, Amelia (Joseph), and Liz (Keltsey), his brother Alan (Kathy). Having lived so far from relatives, we would like to thank all of the people who became family through your service, love, and friendship over the years.

Funeral services will be held at the Layton Valley View Stake Center (1589 East Gentile) on Friday, October 8, 202, at 2:00 p.m. Friends may visit with family from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Interment, Lindquist’s Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

Dad was a keeper of memories and a purveyor of puns. Although he would call this a “grave situation,” we would love for you to share any memories, puns, or poems you have on the tribute wall at the Lindquist Mortuary website.

Services entrusted to Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.