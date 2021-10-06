Utah’s Intensive Care Units are at 97% capacity

FILE PHOTO by Marcelo Leal

Since Tuesday 29 more Utahns were hospitalized with COVID-19 which pushes the current hospitalizations statewide to 575, and 229 of those are in intensive care. That puts intensive care units in Utah hospitals at 97.1 percent of capacity.

Since the pandemic began 22,514 Utahs have been hospitalized.

Since Tuesday 12 more Utahns died of COVID-19 and from the start of the pandemic the lives of 2,974 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 138 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,975 new positive cases of coronavirus, 185 of those in northern Utah. Including Wednesday’s totals, since the pandemic started there have been a total of 516,748 positive cases.

Children in grades K-12 accounted for 434 of the new cases announced Wednesday, 22 percent of the new cases.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 28,160 and 26,751 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,271 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

More than 1.7 million Utahns are fully vaccinated which amounts to 52 percent of the state’s total population. About 3.5 million doses have been administered and that includes 10,124 doses since Tuesday.

There are now 84,646 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 180,483 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

11,613 Utahns were tested since Tuesday which means over 3.5 million people have been tested and over 6.3 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,422 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” held stead at 15.4 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” slipped to 10.1 percent.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 2,993 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 263,294 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,484 total positives in Franklin County, 607 in Bear Lake County and 468 in Oneida County.