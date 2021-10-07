Our loving husband and father, Dean Tab Brett, was called home to his loving Heavenly Father on Sunday September 26th, 2021. Dean was born May 10th, 1970 to Mikel Larry and Vickie Lynn Baird Brett. Dean grew up in Ogden, Utah and attended Bonneville High School where he played football and was on the wrestling team. Dean married the love of his life Lynda Sue Nye on March 21st, 1992, in Ogden, Utah. They were married for 28 wonderful years and raised a beautiful family together.

Dean was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He worked many years to support his family at Chic Armature and Smith’s Distribution Center. Because both he and Lynda worked, they arranged their schedules so Lynda could be home with the kids during the day and Dean became Mr. Mom at night. He was an amazing cook with several family favorites such as: stir fry, which he could make from anything leftover in the fridge, and his famous “Mater and Mac”. He loved everything spicy. There wasn’t a salsa or chili recipe ever created that was hot enough for him. He loved to go camping with his family, riding his motorcycle and four wheelers and giving his children, nieces, and nephews thrilling rides. He and Lynda loved to travel together and took several trips to Cancun, Mexico and also traveled to Hawaii and California.

He had a passion for music and learned to play the drums when he was a teenager. Later in life, and to his family’s dismay, he would often begin playing the drums around 11:00 p.m. just as everyone else in the house was trying to get settled in bed for the night. Dean was a jack-of-all-trades and taught himself to build, restore, and repair just about anything and if he couldn’t find the right tool for the job, he would often make one. He loved to show off his skills by presenting his new creation to his family. Halloween was Dean’s favorite holiday. He loved going to corn mazes and haunted houses with his family and dressing up and sitting on the front porch to scare the trick-or-treaters.

Dean is survived by his devoted wife: Lynda; children: Austin Dean Brett, Dakota Ray Brett, Hailey Sue Brett, and Dylan Mikel Brett; and 2 grandchildren: Camden Dean Brett and Jameson Alexander Lee Brett.

Dean was preceded in death by his father: Mikel Larry Brett; brother: Chad Mikel Brett; and mother-in-law: Virginia Esther Nye who Dean shared a special bond with and she endearingly referred to him as “that one guy”.

He will be greatly missed by his father-in-law Curtis Nye; his brother and sister’s-in-law who adopted him into their family and are honored to call him their own brother. Kim (Fred) Schmidt; Lori (Jerry) Teela; Sandy (Mark) Hutchison; Jeramie (Cindy) Nye and many nieces and nephews who thought he was the “cool” uncle.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E. Brigham City, Utah 84302.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., also at Myers Mortuary.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.