Despite supply chain issues, Ellis construction still on schedule

Despite facing some delays, the new Ellis Elementary building construction is projected to be completed by the deadline the Logan City School District had set.

LCSD Business Administrator Jeff Barben said the construction crew has experienced some chain supply issues and setbacks with materials.

“They’re still trying to meet the deadlines that we put forward,” Barben said. “They’re hopeful that they can but it’s a really tight schedule and they have had some issues with delays so they’ve tried to offset that by trying to get ahead on other areas in the building while they were waiting for those materials to come.”

Barden said the crew is currently not facing any supply chain issues or delays and the building should be operational by mid-January.

Ellis students are currently being bused to the old Hillcrest Elementary and are expected to be relocated to the new school by Martin Luther King, Jr. (January 17, 2022) according to LCSD Foundation Executive Director and District Communications Specialist Shana Longhurst.

“That’s the plan right now but obviously it could move up, too,” Longhurst said. “They could come back from…the Winter Break and come back to Ellis or maybe pushed back a few weeks.”

The district opted to rebuild Ellis in 2019 due to multiple structural issues including electrical, heating, air conditioning and plumbing issues. The roof and walls were not connected in a way to make them safe in case of earthquakes and about 75 percent of the exterior walls and some interior walls had unreinforced masonry.

Barben said the new building includes design features to try to match the historical features of the previous building.

“They are building in some really neat historicity with the school because it’s a historical school and so, some of the design features that they’ve built in were to try to match some of the historical features of the building that was there,” Barben said. “They’re also going to have a wall that is going to have some graphics that talks about the early history of the school and of how it was founded and things like that.”

He said the building would make a great addition to the neighborhood.

“You can start to see now that it’s going to be a beautiful building on the outside and the inside as well,” Barben said. “It’s going to be a beautiful addition to that neighborhood.”