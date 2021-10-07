Local builder involved in housing project that is inspiration for a Providence proposition

File photo

PROVIDENCE — Controversy has sprung up in Providence over what’s known as Proposition 1. A vote for this proposition will give the green light for the city to complete its planned Vineyard community, located at approximately 170 East 520 North.

A vote against the proposition on November 2nd would send a message to the city to go back to the drawing board and start over when it comes to housing.

Back in March 2019, the Providence City Council unanimously approved the annexation and zone assignment of 22 acres necessary to complete Phase 2 of the Vineyard Community.

Four years ago, the state put a mandate on cities in Utah to come up with a plan to address the need for more housing.

The decision by the city was to zone this land for what’s known as Life Cycle Residential, a type of zoning that allows for different types of housing.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Jeff Jackson, CEO of Visionary Homes in Cache Valley talked about how they became involved.

“Over the last three or four years, as we all know, housing has been a very, very hot topic at the state level and the local level. And so we’ve had to come up with creative ways as prices move and as costs move…to hit all those different demographics. A lot of the rhetoric that’s out there was that we helped draft the life cycle zone, which is completely false”, he explained.

Jackson said as his company gauged what cities in Cache County were actively involved in housing they saw that Providence was ahead of the game when it came to the mandate from the state.

“As we were working this piece of property, following what Providence city was doing, we were very excited to see an opportunity to hit all of these different demographics.”

You can find out more about the proposition at ForProp1.com.