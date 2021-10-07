Police arrest one man in connection with Willow Park stabbing

LOGAN — Law enforcement have arrested one individual in connection with the stabbing Wednesday night at Willow Park. Luis E. Silva was booked early Thursday morning into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said investigators are still trying to determine who stabbed the alleged victim. They are interviewing witnesses and following up on leads.

According to an arrest report for Silva, police allege he organized the fight Wednesday night near the park’s batting cages around 7:15 p.m. He had been in several arguments with the juvenile victim in the recent past.

Officers also claim Silva had threatened other people with a knife during the past few months.

Jail records show, Silva was booked on one offense of rioting, a third-degree felony. He is being held temporarily without bail.

The arrest report said the alleged victim was stabbed at least five times with a “sharp pointed object, most likely a knife,” based on the wounds. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to Logan Regional Hospital.

The fight was witnessed by several nearby people that called 911.

As officers were responding, Silva allegedly sped off in a car but was pulled over minutes later near 600 South 1000 West. He was taken into custody without incident.

Hooley said officers are still gathering evidence to determine if Silva or another individual stabbed the teenager.

Officers claim Silva is not a US Citizen and has no ties to the community except for his father. They are asking a judge to hold him in jail because he could flee the state if released.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com