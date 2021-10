October 5, 2021

R. Paul Larsen, 94, of Logan, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Layton, Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct 16th at 12:00 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing from 10:00 – 11:30 am.

A complete obituary is pending. www.allenmortuaries.com

